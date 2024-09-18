Rockslide on Highway 40 delays semi crash cleanup on eastbound I-70 on Colorado's Western Slope

Rockslide on Highway 40 delays semi crash cleanup on EB I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

A rockslide that closed both directions of Highway 40 in Routt County on Wednesday morning has delayed the semi crash cleanup in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Glenwood Springs. I-70 reopened temporarily hours after the crash with a planned closure of eastbound lanes again on Wednesday.

A rockslide closed both directions of Highway 40 near Milner. CDOT

That planned closure was delayed due to resources from the Colorado Department of Transportation being diverted to the rockslide. That rockslide closed both directions of Highway 40 near Milner. There was no estimate on reopening.

A semi crash closed eastbound lanes of I-70 near Glenwood Springs. Eagle Fire

On Tuesday, the truck hauling black plastic crates and wooden pallets was driving west when it rolled over and crashed through the guard rail down into the eastbound lanes below, spilling oil, according to the Colorado State Patrol. This caused a roadblock in the eastbound lanes of I-70 for several hours on Tuesday before a temporary overnight clearance.

A truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing through the median near Glenwood Springs on Tuesday. CDOT

Those lanes were slated for a planned closure at 11 a.m. for crews to finish the cleanup after the semi took out about 200 feet of guardrail before falling 25 feet down to the eastbound lanes.

CDOT has not released a rescheduled time for when the I-70 closure and crash cleanup will happen.