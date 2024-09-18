Rockslide closes both directions of Highway 40 in Colorado's mountains
A large rockslide closed both directions of Highway 40 near Milner in Routt County on Wednesday morning. The Colorado State Patrol said there were no injuries in the rockslide.
CSP said Highway 40 will be under an extended closure. Traffic was being rerouted on 20 Mile Road.
The eastbound detour is at Highway 40 and Routt County Road 27 to 33. The westbound detour is at Highway 40 and Routt County Road 33A to CR 33 to CR 27.
The rockslide happened at mile marker 120 just after 7 a.m.