Rockslide closes both directions of Highway 40 in Colorado's mountains

A large rockslide closed both directions of Highway 40 near Milner in Routt County on Wednesday morning. The Colorado State Patrol said there were no injuries in the rockslide.

A large rockslide closed both directions of Highway 40 near Milner. Kody May

CSP said Highway 40 will be under an extended closure. Traffic was being rerouted on 20 Mile Road.

A rockslide closed both directions of Highway 40 near Milner. CDOT

The eastbound detour is at Highway 40 and Routt County Road 27 to 33. The westbound detour is at Highway 40 and Routt County Road 33A to CR 33 to CR 27.

Highway 40 is closed in both directions at MM 120 just west of Milner due to rock slide blocking both lanes. Detours in place via Twenty Mile Road. East bound detour at highway 40 and CR 27 to CR 33. West bound detour at highway 40 and CR 33A to CR 33 to CR 27. pic.twitter.com/K7czN62v8j — Routt County (@Routt_CountyCO) September 18, 2024

The rockslide happened at mile marker 120 just after 7 a.m.