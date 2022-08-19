Rockies' Antonio Senzatela out for rest of season, to undergo surgery
After injuring his knee in the second inning of Thursday's loss to the Cardinals, an MRI revealed the worst-case scenario for Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela. The 27-year-old right-hander suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season.
Manger Bud Black said Senzatela will undergo surgery at some point in the next two weeks.
The injury comes just when Senzatela seemed to be finding a groove, having pitched four quality starts and reducing his ERA from 4.98 to 4.67.
Senzatela is in the first year of a five-year, $50.5 million contract.
Jhoulys Chacin will take Senzatela's place on the roster.
