Rockies' Antonio Senzatela out for rest of season, to undergo surgery

After injuring his knee in the second inning of Thursday's loss to the Cardinals, an MRI revealed the worst-case scenario for Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela. The 27-year-old right-hander suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season.

ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 18: Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) is helped off the field after injuring his knee on a play at first base during a MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals on August 18, 2022, at Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Manger Bud Black said Senzatela will undergo surgery at some point in the next two weeks.

The injury comes just when Senzatela seemed to be finding a groove, having pitched four quality starts and reducing his ERA from 4.98 to 4.67.

Senzatela is in the first year of a five-year, $50.5 million contract.

Jhoulys Chacin will take Senzatela's place on the roster.