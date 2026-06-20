Robotic pet program brings joy to dementia patients at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

A pilot program at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital is using robotic animals to bring joy and connection to patients with dementia.

Hospital staff say the lifelike robotic cats, dogs and birds have helped reduce agitation and distress in patients receiving care in the hospital's Acute Care for the Elderly unit.

"We immediately saw incredible responses," said Becky Fehlig, nurse manager of the ACE unit at UCH. "Many of our patients' moods change entirely once we bring in a pet for them. It's really powerful to see."

The program is designed to help patients suffering from moderate to advanced dementia, particularly those who are disoriented, anxious, or at risk of delirium. The hospital says the pets provide emotional reassurance and a sense of responsibility for patients, reducing instances of agitation, distress, or violence and improving patient safety.

"We see patients who come in really agitated, confused and not talking much, until we bring in a pet," said Cervantes. "These pets are making patients happy, so it's making nurses happy, because they're able to do something that brings joy to the patient."

UCHealth

One patient's sister says her brother's connection with his gray robotic cat "Stuffy" has brought their family peace of mind.

"He's talking. He's interacting. He's happy. He looks good. He looks healthier than when he came here. We were scared," the patient's sister, Donna Delano, explained. "Thanks to that cat, I know that even when I can't be here, he's still happy."

The pilot began on April 1 and will run for three months. Officials say they plan to expand the program hospital-wide, including post-anesthesia patients and those in other acute care units who have behavioral and dementia-related symptoms.