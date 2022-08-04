Road to Crystal Mill closed due to several mud and debris slides

Monsoon storms forced the U.S. Forest Service to close the road to Crystal Townsite and Crystal Mill effective Aug. 3. USFS says the temporary closure on Forest Service Road 314 spans four miles from Daniel's Hill to the Crystal Mill.

U.S. Forest Service

The section of road has seen more than a dozen debris flows -- some as deep as 15 feet, USFS says.

Town of Marble, Colorado

"Gunnison County's work was amazing and has helped ensure the closure will be much shorter than it might have been without their assistance," Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said. "We need the public's patience to prevent damage that could have long-term impacts to the popular road to Crystal Mill."