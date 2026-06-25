Keenesburg police officer pleads no contest, gets probation in Colorado road rage crash that injured teen driver

A Keenesburg police officer pleaded no contest Thursday to reckless driving and reckless endangerment stemming from a 2025 crash on Interstate 25 that the Colorado State Patrol said he caused -- and then fled from.

Officer Jack Ross, 33, was off-duty at the time, driving his personal vehicle.

Jack Ross CBS

Video shot by another driver and shared with CBS News shows Ross' car and a second vehicle engaged in a high-speed confrontation on the highway.

An image from Polly Voss' video shows a person in one of the vehicles involved in brake checking reaching out the window and sending a message to the person or people in the car just behind it. Polly Voss

At one point, the video shows Ross' car veering out of the express lane, nearly colliding with a passing vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl. The video shows the teen swerving to avoid a collision, losing control, crossing back across the interstate, and rolling into the median. The teen driver was not seriously injured.

In their report, the Colorado State Patrol said Ross had been tailgating another vehicle and was "actively road raging" with the driver. The report says Ross fled the scene. When troopers later located and questioned him, they said Ross told them he "didn't see a crash."

However, troopers said Ross' wife, interviewed separately, told them she had seen a vehicle crash -- and that when she told her husband she hoped the person was okay, he replied that "it wasn't their fault."

Court records show Ross pleaded no contest Thursday to the two charges. A separate charge of failing to report an accident was dismissed by the district attorney. Ross was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation and 40 hours of community service.

Keenesburg Police Chief James Jensen indicated the outcome of the criminal case would likely not affect Ross' job status.

"If they aren't disqualifying offenses," Jensen wrote, "he will remain employed here."