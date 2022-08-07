Road race to benefit Alpine Rescue Team draws hundreds in Evergreen

Sunday was the day Kelly Brown had been waiting and preparing for.

"I'm going to run for the first time," she said. "The first finish line since my accident in September."

She is running the Evergreen Town Race in more ways than one. She is running the 5k.

"Jogging, walking it's going to be a combination of the two," she said, "I just want to finish."

And she is organizing the event which is back for the first time in 2 years.

"It's super special," Kelly said.

The race raises money for Alpine Rescue Team and that's why Kelly is so adamant that it go off without a hitch. In September of 2021 she climbed Mount Bancroft with 3 friends. On the hike she mis-stepped and injured herself. Alpine Rescue Team rescued her in 6 hours and almost immediately Kelly knew she had to return the favor.

"Literally the next day I knew in my heart I was going to make something happen for the Alpine Rescue Team," she said.

So, she did. The race had 879 runners with all the proceeds going to Alpine Rescue Team and Kelly finished her first race back since injury. She says even though it's been a long journey from injury to fundraiser to finisher, it was worth it.

CBS

"Maybe not the fall but everything else that came from it," said Kelly.

Alpine Rescue Team does not charge for rescues so they rely heavily on donations and fundraisers. You can help them through the Evergreen Town Race website.