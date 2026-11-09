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Road damage causes traffic issues on I-70 in Denver metro area

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Crews blocked off two lanes of westbound I-70 in Lakewood on Monday due to some road damage. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the road damage was located between Exit 264 for 32nd Avenue and Exit 263 for the Colorado Mills Parkway.

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Crews blocked off lanes surrounding a hole in the pavement on I-70 near 20th in Lakewood.  CBS

According to CDOT, the pothole was formed in the bridge deck and repairs will focus on the top of the deck. 

Vehicles caused a traffic slowdown in the area as drivers tried to avoid the hole in the pavement. CDOT said drivers could expect delays in the area due to the damage while repairs were being made. 

CDOT released this statement: If a driver sustained vehicle damage due to state road conditions, claims can be submitted to the Colorado Office of Risk Management here: https://osc.colorado.gov/sorm/liability-claims/submit-a-new-claim.

What caused the road damage was being investigated. 

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