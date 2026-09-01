Road closures expected as U.S. Army removes downed helicopter from Colorado crash site

The U.S. Army plans to begin removing a helicopter that went down in a wooded area in Colorado over the next few days.

Last Tuesday, a helicopter out of Fort Campbell was involved in what the Army called an "aviation mishap" during a training operation. No one was hurt in the crash; however, the aircraft and the surrounding wooded area sustained some damage.

CBS

The Army is now asking people to avoid the area while they work to recover the helicopter and other debris. According to the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office, a military CH-47 Chinook helicopter is surveying the crash site, and crews will begin airlifting debris on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office advised residents there may be closures in place during that time, stating, "Some of these operations will cross Gap Road, requiring intermittent temporary closures of the roadway while debris is being moved. Motorists and residents should anticipate periodic delays and follow the directions of personnel in the area."

They added that, on Thursday, crews plan to recover the damaged helicopter by air and place it in a field across from Coal Creek Canyon Fire Station 4. From there, it will be loaded onto a truck and taken away.