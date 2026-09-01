Road closures expected as U.S. Army removes downed helicopter from Colorado crash site
The U.S. Army plans to begin removing a helicopter that went down in a wooded area in Colorado over the next few days.
Last Tuesday, a helicopter out of Fort Campbell was involved in what the Army called an "aviation mishap" during a training operation. No one was hurt in the crash; however, the aircraft and the surrounding wooded area sustained some damage.
The Army is now asking people to avoid the area while they work to recover the helicopter and other debris. According to the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office, a military CH-47 Chinook helicopter is surveying the crash site, and crews will begin airlifting debris on Tuesday.
The sheriff's office advised residents there may be closures in place during that time, stating, "Some of these operations will cross Gap Road, requiring intermittent temporary closures of the roadway while debris is being moved. Motorists and residents should anticipate periodic delays and follow the directions of personnel in the area."
They added that, on Thursday, crews plan to recover the damaged helicopter by air and place it in a field across from Coal Creek Canyon Fire Station 4. From there, it will be loaded onto a truck and taken away.
"Temporary road closures and traffic delays should be expected during the aircraft recovery and transportation operation.
Please understand that all dates, times, and operational plans are tentative and subject to change. Exact times are not currently available, and weather, site conditions, aviation requirements, and other operational considerations may affect the schedule.
The U.S. Army recovery crews will be working slowly and methodically throughout this process, with safety as the highest priority. We understand that this activity may create noise, traffic delays, and other temporary inconveniences for those who live in the area, and we greatly appreciate your patience and cooperation.
For your safety and the safety of the crews conducting these operations, please avoid the immediate recovery area, do not stop along roadways to observe the operation, and follow any temporary traffic-control directions or road closures.
On behalf of the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office, I want to thank our residents for your continued patience, understanding, and cooperation as this recovery operation moves forward," the sheriff's office said.