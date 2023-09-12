On-field rivals CU and CSU encourage students to stay in Colorado: "We want you"

They may be rivals on the field but the system leaders at the state's flagship universities say they collaborate frequently -- on everything from lasers to medicine, as well as encouraging high schoolers to pursue higher education in Colorado.

CBS News Colorado's Karen Leigh interviewed University of Colorado President Todd Saliman and Colorado State University Chancellor Dr. Tony Frank ahead of the schools' Rocky Mountain Showdown football game scheduled for Saturday night.

In May, the Colorado Department of Higher Education reported that colleges outside of Colorado are increasingly recruiting the state's graduates -- 29% of high school graduates enrolled in a college or university outside of state. That was a 4% increase and the highest rate ever.

"Clearly there are some things we need to be doing differently," Frank said. "Our Spur campus out at the redevelopment of the National Western Campus is designed to inspire kids and get them to go to college somewhere."

Affordability is a major concern, and Saliman said the systems are working to improve college access, saying, "We have great programs where you can transfer credits from community colleges to a four year institution to make college cheaper to make sure you can get that degree more quickly."

Frank added that the cost of higher education is not what people think it is.

"Our joint polling shows that people think a college education costs over twice what it does, they believe debt levels are over four times what they actually are. At the end of the day a college education still has a great return on investment. It's still one of the best investments you can make in yourself and your family."

Saliman said that CU is working hard to ensure its campuses are places where people want to be. He said, "We of course need to go out and recruit students from throughout our state that reflect the diversity of Colorado but we also have to create a place where they want to be. And so we're taking real steps on each of our campuses to create that culture."

One example of collaboration is the CU-CSU jointly operated medical school in Fort Collins. Frank said, "The two universities just really click. They compliment each other well. And I think the medical school is a perfect example, that it combines some of the infectious disease research that we've done on the Fort Collins campus and veterinary program with CU's world class medical school and medical education."

Watch Karen Leigh's complete conversation with Saliman and Frank at 8 p.m. Tuesday September 12, exclusively streaming on CBS News Colorado. CBS

The university leaders say they are looking forward to seeing the Buffs and the Rams compete at Folsom Field on Saturday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

"There's something about a rivalry game that's always a little different. Emotions are a little higher with a national audience. I'm sure everyone will bring their best to their game and we hope its a really good game and a good contest," said Frank.

On the national enthusiasm for college football in Colorado since the Buffs brought on Coach Deion Sanders, Saliman said it's a win for the entire state.

"We want to capitalize on that and show people all over the country that Colorado is an amazing choice for higher education." Saliman said, adding "If you live here, stay here. We want you."