'This can be very serious and long-lasting': Rise in hospitalizations from West Nile prompts warning from Larimer County health officials

Health department officials in Larimer County are warning residents of a surge in West Nile Virus cases throughout the region that is leading to an increase in hospitalizations. According to Larimer County's health director Tom Gonzales, hospitalization rates for the virus are significantly higher than they were at this time last year.

CBS

"It's not only a county issue but a regional issue. We are seeing an increase in hospitalization from West Nile Virus due to a high abundance of mosquitos," Gonzales said.

While most people who contract the virus never notice, the rate of people who do test positive and are being hospitalized is on the rise.

Currently, 62% of known cases in Larimer County are being treated in local hospitals. At this time in 2021, only 9% of cases were resulting in hospitalization.

Part of that may be linked back to the warm temperatures Colorado has had in recent weeks. The mosquitoes are continuing to breed later into the year, allowing the virus to further spread.

"It is all temperature and environment-related. We had some good rain, and now we are seeing prolonged heat which is really good breeding ground for the Culex mosquito," Gonzales said.

Of the 18 types of mosquitoes found in Colorado, only the Culex is capable of transferring the virus from other animals to humans.

"Our birds are the source or the amplifier which can then get to humans or horses," Gonzales said.

While many fear being bitten by a mosquito around bodies of water like lakes, rivers and ponds, Gonzales warned that the mosquitoes don't need that much space.

"The smallest amount of water can be a breeding ground for mosquitos. Dog bowl, pots, flower pots. Let's drain them out," Gonzales said.

According to the department of health, the warm water temperatures allow the mosquitoes to breed more rapidly. For example, when water temperatures are over 85 degrees Fahrenheit, mosquito eggs can hatch in just one night. However, when they are below 50 degrees it takes ten days for the eggs to hatch. When water temperatures dip below 45 degrees the eggs are unable to produce mosquitoes.

The health department has encouraged people to follow the "Four D's" when it comes to preventing the spread of West Nile Virus.

Drain out any standing water outdoors. Dress in long sleeves and pants when possible. Use a repellent that has DEET product in it. Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

"We just really want everybody to take precautions so you don't end up in the hospital with West Nile Virus because this can be very serious and long-lasting," Gonzales said.