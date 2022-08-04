Watch CBS News
Rise Above Colorado creates mural on South Broadway

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A stretch of South Broadway is about to get more colorful thanks to a new mural
A stretch of South Broadway is about to get more colorful thanks to Rise Above Colorado. The organization began work on a mural on Broadway, south of Mexico Avenue. 

Rise Above Colorado is an organization that empowers teens through action. One of the teens involved in the mural project said she hopes it offers a mood boost. 

"I think that murals help provide a big sense of hope in the community. If you're just driving by every day, and you can look up and see a big swath of color in the community... I think it can really brighten someone's day," said Rise Above Colorado member Allison Dame. 

Rise Above Colorado is working on the mural now and sent CBS4 an image of what the mural will look like when it's complete. 

rise-above-finished-mural-artist-rendition-copy.jpg
An artist's rendition of the completed mural.  Rise Above

This is the 50th mural that Rise Above Colorado has created. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 1:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

