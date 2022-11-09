Amber Alert issued in Denver for infant Riott Garner last seen with his father

An Amber Alert was issued in Colorado Wednesday afternoon in response to a missing infant case out of Denver.

The child, named Riott Garner, was last seen with his father, Anwar Rhoades, 39, in Denver late Wednesday morning. That was at approximately 11:20 a.m. on the 5800 block of East 30th Avenue.

The two were last seen together in a 2006 Grey 4-door Audi Sedan with duct tape affixed to the front bumper, Denver police said. The license plate is ALWH70.

Garner was described as being 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Rhoades is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this child or if you have seen this vehicle officials ask that you call 911 immediately.