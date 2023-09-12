Right turns on red face uncertain future in Denver

Turning right at a red light could soon be a thing of the past in Denver. It's been legal in many states since the '70s. But now, a transition committee for Mayor Mike Johnston has recommended banning the practice citywide. Left turns on red, currently legal on two one-way streets, aren't safe either. The committee has recommended banning all turns on red.

It's up to Johnston as to whether he will follow this recommendation. But the city's own Vision Zero plan already calls for an end to turns on red in high-traffic zones like downtown, Colfax, and the Lincoln and Broadway corridors.

CBS

"It is all about safety. The evidence is really pretty clear that when you allow a right turn on red that increases crashes with pedestrians and cyclists," said Jill Locantore.

Locantore is the Executive Director of the Denver Streets Partnership. She sat on the committee recommending an end to right on red.

A study from the '80s published in the Journal of Safety Research found right turn on red increased bike and pedestrian crashes by between 40% and 107%.

"And the reason's pretty simple, the driver is looking to the left for oncoming cars and a gap in traffic, and they're not seeing bicycles or pedestrians who might be coming from the right," said Locantore.

That recently happened to pedestrian Ezekeyiel Sailas.

"I was walking and this guy, he didn't have his blinker on so I didn't know he was turning and I almost got hit. I didn't know how to feel after that like I was kinda spooked," said Sailas, who lives downtown and uses a skateboard to get around.

Still, Sailas thinks right on red is safe as long as drivers use caution and signal.

Meanwhile, drivers are concerned about traffic and delays.

"As a driver in the city, I know it's very convenient to be able to turn right on red," said Andy Beyene, who lives and works in Denver.

"Obviously having to wait for the red to turn green is gonna cause some delays," said Evan Tatro, who lives in Centennial and commutes to downtown Denver for work.

CBS

But many say they'd still support banning the practice.

"Taking more caution being more cautionary for people's safety I would probably lean towards that," said Tatro.

"Everything's a trade-off," said Beyene, "as much as it might be an inconvenience, I think people would rather keep their companions and the people that live in the city as well safe."

A trade-off Locantore hopes Johnston will take.

"Even if it adds, you know, a few seconds to your trip, it's totally worth it if somebody doesn't get injured or even killed as a result," said Locantore.