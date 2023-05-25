Watch CBS News
Rick Sallinger to be inducted into Heartland Emmy Chapter's Silver Circle

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Colorado veteran reporter Rick Sallinger will be inducted into the Silver Circle at the Heartland Emmy Awards later this year. The Silver Circle honors members of the media who have achieved 25 years or more in the television business and have made outstanding contributions to the industry and their community.

RTD-BOSS-5PKG.transfer_frame_1158.jpeg
Rick Sallinger conducts an interview aboard an RTD vehicle in 2020 CBS

Sallinger has been with CBS News Colorado since 1993. He has covered virtually every major story in the Centennial State during that time including the Columbine High School shootings, the Oklahoma City bombing trials, the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, the Kobe Bryant case, catastrophic wildfires and the Aurora Theater massacre.

sallinger.jpg
CBS

His investigative reporting has received numerous commendations, including the George Foster Peabody Award, considered one of broadcasting's highest honors.

Sallinger's current reporting assignment is covering issues that matter to residents of Jefferson County where he lives.

"Rick's passion for quality journalism is infectious," said CBS Colorado Assistant News Director Jeff Gurney. "He has been a terrific role model for co-workers in our newsroom for years and truly cares about telling impactful stories about the people of Colorado."

The induction into the Silver Circle will take place at the Emmy Awards Gala in Denver on July 15.

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 2:18 PM

