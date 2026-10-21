Rev the Runway in Denver combines high end fashion with luxury vehicles

Rev the Runway is a premier charity fashion and luxury car event benefitting National Jewish Health.

"The fashion show really is the highlight of the evening. It is being produced by Margaret Merritt. She has produced shows for Nieman Marcus before. She's also produced shows for Michael Kors, and she did the Phoenix Fashion Week. She really brings incredible, beautiful stages," said Kiki Sebring, a member of the Rev the Runway planning committee.

Neiman Marcus provides a curated collection of designer clothes from London, Paris, and Milan. Mercedes-Benz of Denver puts it's most luxurious vehicles on display. In addition to the fashion show, attendees can do a F1 driving simulator, try a new color at the Tom Ford lip bar, and enjoy music spun by DJ Simone.

National Jewish Health

The event features handcrafted cocktails, tequila tastings, and cuisine from local Denver restaurants. There will also be some exciting auction items for attendees to bid on including an opportunity to meet the new Thunder, the Broncos mascot.

"Nieman Marcus has helped us procure tickets to this year's Paris Fashion Week. So it will including flights. It will include two nights of hotels and a couple of great restaurants," Sebring explained.

All the proceeds from Rev the Runway go to support patient care and medical research for respiratory, cardiac, and immune diseases at National Jewish Health.

"It's incredibly important that we help fundraise so that they can provide charity patient care. Last year alone they did $43 million in charity patient care. That means if you cannot afford to pay but you need help...you need their amazing doctors by your side, they will treat you," said Kristen Holtzman, event chair for Rev the Runway.

LINK: For Tickets to Rev the Runway

Rev the Runway is Thursday, November 5, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz of Denver. CBS Colorado Meteorologist Lauren Whitney will emcee the event.