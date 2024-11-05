Result of ballot measure 2Q, which would raise funds for Denver Health, will have regional impact

Some Denver ballot measures will have a regional impact: 2Q is one

Some Denver ballot measures will have a regional impact: 2Q is one

Some Denver ballot measures will have a regional impact: 2Q is one

The outcomes of some ballot issues before Denver voters on Election Day will have a regional impact. The decision on ballot measure 2Q, which would raise an estimated $70 million a year for Denver Health, will have an effect on people all over Colorado's Front Range.

CBS

"We have patients that come from Jefferson and Adams and Arapaho (counties)," said Donna Lynne, the CEO of Denver Health.

Lynne says the hospital cares for Coloradans from 62 of the 64 counties in the state, treating everyone regardless of whether they can pay.

"I think we're a Colorado treasure, and we'd like to be recognized as that," Lynne said.

Lynne says that unlike other safety-net hospitals which get 11% of their budget from their local government, Denver Health only gets 2%, and city funding hasn't changed in 20 years while the patient load has doubled. 2Q would increase the sales tax in Denver by 3.4 cents on a $10 purchase to raise the funds for Denver Health.

"Medicaid reimbursement isn't adequate to cover our costs, and half of our patients are on Medicaid," Lynne said.

The CEO says uncompensated care has more than doubled in the last 5 years and will cost the hospital $155 million this year alone. While critics blame the hospital's losses on migrants, she says of the 1.3 million patient visits last year, less than 2% were migrants. If 2Q doesn't pass, she says, the hospital will be forced to cut services.

"My obligation is to make sure that we're strong, and that might mean shrinking, including losing some employees ... as we curtail some of those services," she said.