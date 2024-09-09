"Healing Denver" campaign launches to inform voters about Measure 2Q

Campaign launch happening this week to inform voters about measure that would help Denver Health

The launch of a campaign called Healing Denver this week will emphasize the vital role of Denver Health in providing accessible health care to residents, regardless of their ability to pay.

On Tuesday at 12 p.m. at Sunken Garden Park prominent community leaders, including Denver Health CEO Donna Lynne and Mayor Mike Johnston, will speak about why the Measure 2Q is essential.

Measure 2Q will propose a .34% sales tax to raise an estimated $65 to $70 million annually. This would ensure Denver Health can meet increasing demands and continue providing critical services like emergency care, pediatrics, trauma and mental health support.

For Denver Health pediatrician Steven Federico, in the last 25 years he has seen how Denver Health has dealt with challenges.

"Without this support, I worry that we won't be able to meet the growing demand," said Federico.

He says over the last two decades it has been difficult to keep up with uncompensated costs.

"I've witnessed Denver Health continuing to meet the demands of our patients," said Federico.

They've been able to meet demands during and after the COVID-19 pandemic while also addressing Denver's growing population in recent years.

"We've always dealt with a significant amount of uncompensated care, but in the last year we've seen a three-fold increase. We now have three times as many patients lacking health insurance," said Federico.

The need for care has risen dramatically, but the funding from the City and County of Denver has remained the same. The proposed 0.34% sales tax will help, but it adds another tax for Denver residents. In June Councilman Kevin Flynn expressed concern that the sales tax would add to the eight already in place, including at least one other proposal on the ballot this fall.

"Where's the ceiling on this?" Flynn said.

If Measure 2Q passes, the hospital will continue to support more than 270,000 people through 1.3 million visits annually.

"Denver Health prides itself on taking care of patients, regardless of their ability to pay. We need this financial support to continue providing services to the entire community," said Federico.