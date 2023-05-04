Passing through Denver International Airport? Don't miss these restaurants

If you're flying in or out of Colorado via the Mile High City, you might find yourself with some extra time while you're waiting inside Denver International Airport. And if you're hungry, there are plenty of enticing options.

Recently Food & Wine released its reader's top choices for airport food and Denver International Airport did not make the readers' top 10, but the magazine's editors picked DIA as their choice. They pointed out they are intimately acquainted with the airport, as they regularly fly to Colorado for the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. So just what is being served up at the nation's third busiest airport?

Jeppesen Terminal

Start with a class in all things Colorado in the terminal with a visit to Boulder Beer Tap House. The microbrewery serves up award-winning, year-round and seasonal brews as a great introduction to Colorado's beer scene. You'll also find lots of traditional pub fare.

Among the other dining choices in the terminal, you'll find made-to-order Mexican at Cantina Grill.

Hotel & Transit Center

If you have plenty of time to spend, check out Grill & Vine at the Westin Hotel. It's billed as a modern interpretation of the classic bar and grill. It has an outdoor patio to take advantage of all the Colorado sunshine. You'll find everything from steaks to Rocky Mountain Pork Green Chili.

The transit center is also home to Tivoli Tap House and Sky Lounge.

A Gates

Denver has a number of food halls around the city and the airport is no exception. Denver Central Market is near Gate A48 in Concourse A. Like other halls, you can browse a variety of meat and cheeses, sushi and Italian. Denver Chophouse sits at the center of the concourse, all done up as a 1940s pub. This is part of the Rock Bottom Brewery chain, which got its start in Denver, so check out local brews.

Other dining choices include Blue Sky Bar (A34), Mercantile Dining & Provision (Center Core), Mesa Verde Bar & Grill (Mezzanine) and Vino Vole (A49).

B Gates

Perhaps no name evokes all things Denver more than Elway. You can find the legendary Broncos quarterback John Elway's namesake restaurant in the center of Concourse B. Pair a perfect steak with the perfect wine and if you have the time, check out the desserts which include an upscale ding dong. If you're looking for a beer and a meal with a view, head to Gate B30 where you'll find SweetWater Mountain Taphouse. You can grab a drink and enjoy a custom mural showcasing Colorado's great outdoors.

Other dining choices include Aviator's Sports Bar & Bar-B-Que (Mezzanine), Crú Food and Wine Bar (B51), Lounge 5280 Wine Bar (Mezzanine), New Belgium Brewing (B30), Snooze An A.M. Eatery (Center Core) and Wolfgang Puck (Mezzanine).

C Gates

At the center of the C concourse you'll find one of Denver's highest-rated restaurants, Root Down. The award-winning restaurant prides itself on a locally-sourced, field-to-fork mentality with a global influence. On the menu, you'll find a selection of raw foods alongside dinners, soups and salads. If you need to catch up on sports, check out the Coors Silver Bullet Bar (C29). It has a quick-serve gourmet burger and you can grab a drink while you catch up on the game.

Other dining choices include: Great Divide Brewing (C32), Tapas Sky Bar (C24), and Timberline Steaks & Grille (Center Core)

