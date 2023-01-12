Restaurant in Boulder back open after thieves took most of inventory, forcing 3-day closure

Boulder's Backcountry Pizza and Tap House is back open after a three-day hiatus. The restaurant was closed Sunday through Tuesday because they didn't have any food ready to serve.

"We barely made it through Saturday. You can't have a pizza place and not have cheese," said general manager Jordan Weise.

They were running low because after midnight on Saturday, an unknown man and woman broke into two separate outdoor freezers and stole close to $10,000 worth of food and beer.

"All the meat, all the cheese, all the frozen fry goods, french fries onion rings tater tots, jalapeno poppers, deli meats, deli cheeses, all the eggs, all the milk, and then fourteen kegs to boot," Weise said. "You feel kind of violated."

He says the thieves took almost all of their inventory.

"They did leave us the bread and the vegetables. That was nice of them," Weise said.

They stole so much the suspects can be seen on surveillance video leaving and coming back three times.

"I don't know where somebody could possibly store all that food," Weise said.

He says the restaurant lost a lot of revenue by being closed.

"Yeah not fun and not only that but the employees didn't get paid," Weise said.

The restaurant is restocked and open now, but some of what was stolen can't be replaced. The beer was a high-end rare product that had been aged.

Weise says they would like it back and are asking the community to keep an eye out.

"Like if all of a sudden someone in the Denver market sees like a 2014 Lost Abbey something that's at a place it shouldn't be," Weise said.