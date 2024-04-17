Resolution lifting statute of limitations for child sex assault survivors fails amid Republican opposition at Colorado Capitol

Colorado voters will not get the chance to weigh in on whether the statute of limitations should be lifted for child sex assault civil cases. A constitutional amendment referring the question to voters failed in the state senate after every Republican voted against it.

It takes two-thirds of both the House and Senate for a measure to be referred to the ballot, so every Democrat and at least one Republican needed to vote in favor of the amendment.

If passed and approved by voters, it would have allowed survivors of child sex assault to bring civil claims against their abusers and the institutions that covered up the abuse, no matter how long ago it happened.

Republicans wanted institutions exempted from the amendment, but bill sponsors Senators Jessie Danielson and Rhonda Fields refused.

Danielson says those who harbor abusers should not be protected. She accused Republicans of standing with the Catholic Church and insurance companies, who opposed the measure, over sex assault survivors.

"The Republicans chose power and profits over children, this fight is not over, this community is very strong and resilient and we will comeback and we will win," she said.

Senate Republican Leadership issued a statement noting they have supported previous bills that protect children and punish abusers but, they say, the amendment would have unintended consequences, "If passed, the resolution would have upended numerous constitutional and legally settled rights we all depend on, including the principles of legal certainty and reliance, the principle of finality of litigation, and due process."

