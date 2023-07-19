Residents of shelter set to close take concerns directly to Denver Mayor Mike Johnston

Residents of shelter set to close take concerns directly to Denver mayor

For residents, the Rodeway Inn is more than just a shelter from the elements.

"They have been here for me through everything," Raven said.

For her, it's home.

"This is a community this is our tribe," she said.

The hotel property is owned by the Denver Housing Authority and was leased to the city's Department of Housing and Stability also known as HOST in 2020.

It has been one of the only non-congregate housing options for women, transgender and non-binary community members,

In roughly one month the shelter is closing.

"It was devastating," Meloney Moore said.

HOST is ending their lease, allowing the Denver Housing Authority to explore potential sales options, funds that must go back into affordable housing.

In the meantime, dozens have been left scrambling.

"None of us have anywhere to go and it takes a lot of time to find somewhere, another place to live," Moore said.

Residents, like Angela are now turning to Denver's new mayor for support.

"We signed a petition we are handing it over to you, to ask for bridge housing. We understand it's your first day but we are asking Rodeway be a priority," she said to Johnston.

At a meeting downtown members of the unhoused community raised their concerns with the city's response to the housing crisis and Johnston responded directly.

"We are focused on that and want to make sure people who get displaced from that have somewhere else to go," Johnston responded.

Outside of concerns from Rodeway resident's issues were raised about the eviction process, sweeps and the accountability of Denver's Street Enforcement team.

Johnston left with lots of input on his first day and while uncertainty remains Rodeway residents left with a commitment.