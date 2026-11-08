Residents escape after electrical issue sparks house fire in Aurora

Two people in Aurora were able to escape a fire that significantly damaged their home last night.

Around 11:40 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue says a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of N. Worchester Street. Multiple people called 911 after the fire began.

Aurora Fire Department

The two residents told firefighters they smelled smoke before they discovered the fire. They quickly got out of the building and called 911.

When crews arrived at the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home. No other occupants were inside, and firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

AFR says the home suffered major damage to the attic and the living room. Investigators believe the fire began due to an electrical issue and was accidental.

The American Red Cross is helping the two residents who were displaced.