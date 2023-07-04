How to report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood

Whether fireworks are legal or illegal depends on the municipality in Colorado. In some cities, certain kinds of fireworks are allowed but others are not.

Many cities and towns have a fireworks hotline or online portal for reporting fireworks and all urge residents not to call 911 unless there is an emergency or someone is hurt or having a medical emergency.

There are several professional fireworks shows on or around July 4 in the Denver metro area. Click here for a link to the list of professional fireworks shows.

The following is a list of resources for reporting illegal fireworks:

Adams County

Most fireworks are illegal within North Metro Fire Rescue District, which includes the City and County of Broomfield, the City of Northglenn, and unincorporated Adams, Boulder, Jefferson and Weld Counties. Adams County non-emergency number: 303-288-1535.

Aurora

The sale, possession and use of certain fireworks is legal in Aurora. Fireworks that DO NOT leave the ground or explode are allowed from June 15 to July 4.

For more information, call Aurora Fire Rescue at 303.326.8999. The maximum possible penalty for a violation of the fireworks ordinance is a fine of up to $2,650 and/or up to one year in jail and other fees and costs as imposed by the court.

Non-Emergency Fireworks Reporting Hotline in Aurora. The number for reporting non-emergency illegal firework usage in Aurora is (303) 627-5678, that line is available July 1 at 6 a.m. through July 4th. We have set this hotline up because it is important that we keep our 911 lines open for life-threatening emergencies. The hotline is NOT FOR EMERGENCIES and it is possible that neither police nor fire will respond to the reports that are made there. Also, if you'd like to report illegal fireworks online, use https://www.auroragov.org/contactus (and click "Fireworks Feedback"). This is also for non-emergencies only.

Brighton

Brighton Police Department non-emergency line: 303-288-1535.

Broomfield

Most fireworks are illegal within North Metro Fire Rescue District, which includes the City and County of Broomfield, the City of Northglenn, and unincorporated Adams, Boulder, Jefferson and Weld Counties. City and County of Broomfield non-emergency number: 303-438-6400.

Commerce City

It is illegal to possess, make, use or sell fireworks – even small sparklers – within Commerce City and on June 18 city council held an emergency ordinance and voted to increase the fine to $500 for the first offense and $750 for each subsequent offense.

The Commerce City Police Department is committed to enforcing the fireworks ban. To report the use of fireworks in Commerce City, call the non-emergency dispatch line at 303-288-1535. Fireworks complaints will be given priority in the period around July 4. Do not call 911 to report fireworks violations, since this could slow down response times for life-threatening emergencies.

Denver

Denver police want to remind everyone on the 4th of July that all fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver. Not only are setting off fireworks illegal, it is also illegal to possess fireworks in Denver.

Police are urging people to report illegal fireworks by calling 720.913.2059 or online at denvergov.org/pocketgov and select report a problem and then select fireworks from the drop-down menu.

Douglas County

To report the use of illegal fireworks please call the Douglas County Sheriff Firework hotline at 303-814-7118, and report the exact address of the fireworks.

Jefferson County

Citizens wishing to obtain current fire restriction or fire ban information, firework regulations or burn permit information can dial our Fire Information Hotline at 303-271-8200.

Jefferson County Communications Center Authority (Jeffcom911) is urging residents to NOT dial 9-1-1 for reporting illegal fireworks, except in cases of injury or fire that threaten life or property. Citizens are strongly encouraged to download the Jeffcom911 phone app to report illegal fireworks. Link to download the JeffCom app can be found at https://qr.codes/Df8hy1.

Lakewood

By Lakewood city ordinance, all fireworks are prohibited except professional displays. This includes items like sparklers, Roman candles and smoke bombs. Fines for illegal fireworks can reach $2,650. To report illegal fireworks in progress call 303.980.7340.

Visit our Lakewood Together page, where you can drop a pin to show where you're hearing or seeing illegal fireworks activity. Placing a pin does not dispatch a police agent to the location, but helps locate areas for future education and enforcement efforts.

Northglenn

Most fireworks are illegal within North Metro Fire Rescue District, which includes the City and County of Broomfield, the City of Northglenn, and unincorporated Adams, Boulder, Jefferson and Weld Counties. City of Northglenn non-emergency number: 303-288-1535.

Parker

"Safe and sane" fireworks are permitted on private property only within Town limits. All other fireworks are illegal and are prohibited in Parker, including on private property. "Safe and sane" fireworks include fountains, wheels, spinners, illuminating torches, dipped sticks, sparklers, snakes and glow worms. Any fireworks that leave the ground or explode do not fall in the allowable "safe and sane" category and are illegal in Parker.

Fines of up to $600 may be given for each offense. You can contact the Parker Police Department's non-emergency line at 303.841.9800 or email police@parkeronline.org for more information about fireworks regulations or to report a concern.

Weld County

Most fireworks are illegal within North Metro Fire Rescue District, which includes the City and County of Broomfield, the City of Northglenn, and unincorporated Adams, Boulder, Jefferson and Weld Counties. Weld County non-emergency number: 970-350-9600.

Wheat Ridge

All fireworks are illegal in Wheat Ridge. If you see fireworks being used do NOT call 911. Special call takers will be on duty to take fireworks calls at 303-980-7340, now through July 4 from 7:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.