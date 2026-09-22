Replica "Jeannie" bottle will be on the auction block at upcoming Carousel Ball in Denver

With a nod of her head, Barbara Eden won over television audiences for five seasons. And now a piece of "I Dream of Jeannie" history is on the auction block.

Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes

Guests at The Carousel Ball in Colorado on Oct. 3 will have the opportunity to bid on the official second season Mirrored Purple Jeannie Bottle, individually created and hand-painted by artist Mario A.C. Della Casa and signed by Barbara Eden.

American actor Barbara Eden holds her hands up and smiles while lying on her stomach on top of cushions on an oriental rug, in a 1965 promotional portrait for the television series "I Dream of Jeannie." Hulton Archive / Getty Images

The museum-quality replica is modeled after the original 1964 Jim Beam decanter used on the television series and includes a Certificate of Authenticity and photograph of Eden signing the bottle.

The Carousel Ball benefits the Children's Diabetes Foundation and its work supporting the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. The Barbara Davis Center provides care to patients from 49 states and more than 33 countries, treating more than 3,700 children and 2,500 adults every year. Click here to buy tickets to the event, which takes place at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel.