Repairs begin on westbound C470 bridge over I-70 after oversized load became stuck in Colorado

Repairs started Monday on the westbound C470 bridge over westbound Interstate 70, months after a semi hauling an oversized load became wedged under the structure. The outside edge of the bridge was damaged on Dec. 8 when the tractor-trailer became stuck.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation. the work involves repairing three girders which will take several weeks through early March.

A truck hauling an 80,000-pound load became stuck under a bridge on Interstate 70 at the Highway C470 exit. Traffic was detoured around the closure for hours until the tractor-trailer was removed.

Additional Closure Information from CDOT:

Westbound I-70 under the westbound C-470 bridge

Single lane closure from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday - Thursday, Jan. 29 to Feb. 1

Single lane closure 6 p.m. and then a double lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays beginning the week of February 4 until the project is finished in early March 2024. Traffic impacts should be minor.

There could be single lane closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week if necessary, but most of the work is expected to take place overnight.

Westbound I-70 off ramp to C-470

Closed when there are double lane closures on westbound I-70 (overnights Sunday through Thursday).

Westbound C-470 bridge over I-70

Ongoing shoulder and lane closure until the bridge repairs are completed.

Speeds are reduced to 45 mph while the lane closures are in place. The schedule above could change depending on the weather. Motorists are urged to drive with caution through the work zone.

The damaged asphalt on westbound I-70 under the bridge will be patched. It will be repaved when the weather gets warmer in the spring.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working with Lawrence Construction on the project. The cost of the repairs is $1.8 million.