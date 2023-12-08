Watch CBS News
Truck gets stuck under bridge on westbound Interstate 70 in Colorado

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Truck gets stuck under bridge on westbound Interstate 70 in Colorado
Truck gets stuck under bridge on westbound Interstate 70 in Colorado 00:47

A truck got stuck under a bridge on Interstate 70 at the Highway C470 exit late Friday morning. It happened in the westbound lanes and at the time, a camera from the Colorado Department of Transportation showed the semi's front sticking out from under the bridge and crews checking for damage to the truck and to the bridge.

A full closure of the westbound lanes was put into place after the crash just after 11 a.m. 

The oversized load became wedged under the bridge on westbound I-70 on Friday morning

In a couple of hours, the Colorado State Patrol posted pictures of just how much damage was caused to the semi's load. It's unclear how much damage was caused to the underside of the bridge.  

golden-truck-pinned-under-i-70-bridge.jpg
An oversized load became wedged under the bridge and closed westbound lanes of I-70.

The lanes remained closed at mile marker 260 early Friday afternoon because the oversized load was wedged under the bridge. 

Traffic was diverted to C470. There is no estimate on when I-70 will reopen. 

Authorities said it doesn't appear anyone was hurt when the truck got stuck.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 11:19 AM MST

