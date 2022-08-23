Repairs to I-25 bridge at Weld County Road 34 continue after deadly crash

CDOT is still working to repair a bridge that was damaged after an excavator hit it

The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers that repairs continue on the overpass at Interstate 25 and Weld County Road 34 after a deadly crash earlier this month. On Aug. 8, a semi hauling an excavator that exceeded height limits crashed into the overpass at the Mead exit.

Megan Mirella Arneson, 32, was in another vehicle that was also involved in the crash. She died and a juvenile in the vehicle was injured.

The Colorado State Patrol continues to investigate the crash. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday.

The bridge sustained damage to the bridge beams but bridge experts determined that traffic was safe to travel under the bridge.

According to CDOT, crews will work on Monday and Tuesday nights, to install concrete barriers and netting under the bridge to catch potential loose bridge debris to allow one-way traffic on the north side of the bridge.

Additional Information from CDOT:

On Monday and Tuesday nights, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-25 traffic will be detoured to the on- and off-ramps at WCR 34 to allow crews to install netting, barricades, and other work to prepare the bridge to handle one-way westbound traffic by the end of next week.

Roadway work will also need to be performed to repair damage caused by the skidding backhoe and diesel fuel that was spilled as a result of the crash. The roadway repair will require that I-25 traffic be detoured to the on- and off-ramps at WCR 34 between 9pm and 5am to allow crews to replace the top layer of asphalt on the damaged section. This work is expected to occur in late August and possibly into the beginning of September, depending on weather and material availability.

The next stage of the repairs will take place over the next four months to get the bridge repaired to accommodate two-way traffic as it did before the crash. Intermittent one-lane night closures may be needed to perform bridge safety inspections. Expect night work from 9 p.m.