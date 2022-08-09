Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25 in northern Colorado, 1 dead

Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25 in northern Colorado

A fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator and another vehicle led to an extended Interstate 25 Monday evening in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's an unknown amount of bridge and road damage.

The crash scene is in southwestern Weld County, and so far there's no word on how long I-25 will be closed. A long-lasting traffic impact is possible as crews inspect the damaged infrastructure.

CBS

Just after 7 p.m. the interstate was backed up for miles in both directions.

Copter4 video showed the construction equipment on its side next to debris from the bridge and the semi trailer dozens of feet away. A white vehicle was also near the crash scene and it was heavily damaged. Colorado State Patrol said a woman in that vehicle died and a juvenile in the car was also hurt.

#I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash at Exit 245 - Mead. East and Westbound traffic on Weld County Road 34 is being diverted to I-25. https://t.co/tRcOnmitLh — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 9, 2022

So far there's no word on whether there will be charges related to the accident.