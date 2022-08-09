Watch CBS News
Local News

Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25 in northern Colorado, 1 dead

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25 in northern Colorado
Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25 in northern Colorado 01:51

A fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator and another vehicle led to an extended Interstate 25 Monday evening in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's an unknown amount of bridge and road damage.

The crash scene is in southwestern Weld County, and so far there's no word on how long I-25 will be closed. A long-lasting traffic impact is possible as crews inspect the damaged infrastructure.

crash.jpg
CBS

Just after 7 p.m. the interstate was backed up for miles in both directions.

Copter4 video showed the construction equipment on its side next to debris from the bridge and the semi trailer dozens of feet away. A white vehicle was also near the crash scene and it was heavily damaged. Colorado State Patrol said a woman in that vehicle died and a juvenile in the car was also hurt.

So far there's no word on whether there will be charges related to the accident.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 7:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.