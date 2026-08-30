Repair work to begin on water line northeast of Denver that caused large sinkhole

Over two weeks after a large sinkhole appeared in a road in the Denver metro area, water line repairs are set to begin.

A section of Belle Creek Boulevard and the adjacent sidewalk in Commerce City collapsed into a sinkhole on Aug. 14, causing officials to close the road between Beeler Street and 112th Avenue. City officials say a water line was struck, causing street flooding in the area. They said the closure will remain in place for drivers and pedestrians until further notice.

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Starting Monday, crews will begin repairs to the broken water line. The road's condition has continued to degrade since the initial collapse.

"Water line repairs are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 31, and are expected to take about one week. During the repairs, specialists will also evaluate the roadway, sidewalk, and surrounding infrastructure to better understand the extent of the damage. The roadway has continued to deteriorate since the original incident," city officials explained.

They asked the public to continue to avoid the area as repairs move forward.