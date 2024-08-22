Check out the renovations inside the former Hotel Denver in Glenwood Springs

Check out what's happening in the former Hotel Denver in Glenwood Springs

Check out what's happening in the former Hotel Denver in Glenwood Springs

Check out what's happening in the former Hotel Denver in Glenwood Springs

The push behind the recent remodel of the former Hotel Denver, now the Hotel Maxwell Anderson, hopes to maintain its antique charm while bringing guests what they've come to expect from a hotel stay. It's all about maintaining the historic feel of the hotel while modernizing a few out-of-date aspects that guests may not be interested in anymore, explained Roger Smith, General Manager of the Maxwell Anderson hotel.

The former Hotel Denver in Glenwood Springs CBS

"We had antiques everywhere. The beds are antique. The dress was antique. Everything's antique, which is very gorgeous, but not quite everyone's tastes," Smith said. "We've done our best to hold on to the historical aspects, like the key pieces throughout the hotel, from artwork to old guest sleds dating back to the 1920s. On the wall back there, I still have the original Hotel Denver, a sign that hung outside the building in 1930 that I've got a photo of that as well."

The former Hotel Denver is now the Hotel Maxwell Anderson in Glenwood Springs. CBS

But the changes people will notice are things like outdated styles.

"So we had pink tile, turquoise tile, things that might have been very fun 30, 40 years ago, not so fun today," Smith said laughing. "So I was really proud that we touched on that."

The Hotel Maxwell Anderson was originally named the Star Hotel in Glenwood Springs. CBS

The remodel was completed this summer, while the plans for it stretch back a year and a half. The Hotel Maxwell Anderson is now the sixth renaming of the famous Glenwood Springs property, starting with the name the Star Hotel at the very start.