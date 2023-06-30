JEWISHcolorado names Renée Rockford as next president & CEO

Colorado's largest philanthropic organization solely focused on supporting Colorado's Jewish community has a new president and CEO. She's Renée Rockford. Rockford is the first woman to serve as president and CEO of JEWISHcolorado and is a Colorado native.

JEWISHcolorado President & CEO JEWISHcolorado

The search for a new leader of the organization lasted eight months and included 62 applicants, according to JEWISHcolorado. Rockford joined JEWISHcolorado in May 2021 and served has the Chief Advancement Officer and has been serving as the interim president and CEO since November.

"I am extraordinarily grateful to the professional staff at JEWISHcolorado and delighted to be able to work with and lead a group of people so dedicated to supporting and growing Jewish life in Colorado," said Rockford in a statement.

JEWISHcolorado mobilizes resources to ensure that the state's Jewish culture "remains vibrant, secure and accessible" for all Jews in and outside the region.