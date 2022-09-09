'I Was Teary Eyed': Remembering the Queen in Colorado

From 1952 until 2022 Elizabeth reigned. Across the world, she was recognized and revered. She remained for 15 Prime Ministers and greeted 13 American Presidents.

"In this world today it's very promising to know you can be that strong of a woman," said a woman who toasted the Queen at Pint's Pub in Denver.

"For me, it's a sense of history. I haven't known any other monarch. She's always been there," said Jessica Avery, Colorado President of the Daughters of the British Empire. "She always represented our country in a very dignified way."

Avery said she always thought of all the Prime Ministers Elizabeth had met with, "Someone said to me today you never really knew necessarily what she was thinking about politics. She just carried herself with grace."

At Babe's Tea Room, which was formerly called The House of Commons when Avery owned it, people sipped a most British of drinks.

"I think most of the discussion around the loss of the queen though has really been a celebration of life," said current owner Allison Jannach. "I don't know many people that have done anything for 70 years."

"We're loaded up with a proper British tea," said Monica Toole, who had come down to the tea shop with her son after learning of the death of the Queen.

There were scones and Scottish cream and jams.

"She had a good run. We ought to honor the queen a little bit today and maybe teach the kids a little bit about British culture."

Toole studied in London and developed a "sweet spot" for Queen Elizabeth. She came to believe Elizabeth really cared about her country and people.

"She worked very hard to be aware of what was going on and take her job seriously."

There was a reckoning with the states under the yoke of The Commonwealth to be sure, but Toole is glad British royalty in recent years has done more to recognize that. The Queen she felt had handled the spotlight well.

"I don't mind talking to you about the queen today, however, I would hate to have a camera on my family all the time."

Queen Elizabeth for many decades drew a common identity that remained even with British natives far from home in Colorado. Jessica Avery got teary-eyed at the Queen's passing.

"It was almost as though she was a member of the extended family. You felt like you really knew her. And she represented us well."