Reinstallation of lane markings close Champa Street for the weekend

A block of Champa Street in downtown Denver will be closed temporarily as crews work to reinstall lane markings. CBS

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says the travel lanes on Champa Street were shifted back in Spring 2021 to make room for construction cranes that are supporting the expansion project. With the cranes gone, the travel lanes will be realigned, which requires a full closure of Champa Street between 14th Street and Speer Boulevard.

The closure began around 12 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 and will last until Monday, Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m.

There are message boards around the area to give travelers who normally take this route advance notice.