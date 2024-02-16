Watch CBS News
Local News

Reinstallation of lane markings close Champa Street for the weekend

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Reinstallation of lane markings close Champa Street for the weekend
Reinstallation of lane markings close Champa Street for the weekend 01:03

A block of Champa Street in downtown Denver will be closed temporarily as crews work to reinstall lane markings.

champa-closure.jpg
A block of Champa Street in downtown Denver will be closed temporarily as crews work to reinstall lane markings. CBS

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says the travel lanes on Champa Street were shifted back in Spring 2021 to make room for construction cranes that are supporting the expansion project. With the cranes gone, the travel lanes will be realigned, which requires a full closure of Champa Street between 14th Street and Speer Boulevard.

The closure began around 12 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 and will last until Monday, Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m. 

There are message boards around the area to give travelers who normally take this route advance notice. 

Brian Sherrod
brian-sherrod.jpg

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 10:04 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.