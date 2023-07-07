Regional Air Quality Board set to vote on banning sales of gas-powered lawn equipment

On a typical day, Josh Hastings with One Love Lawn Care will trim dozens of yards across the metro area.

"I am mowing anywhere between 75 to 83 lawns a week," Hastings said.

His family-owned business relies on the equipment he uses.

"The commercial grade stuff we buy is a lot more expensive than a regular lawn mower it has to last longer it has to do more work," he said.

Now, the Regional Air Quality Council is considering banning the sale of gas-powered lawn tools, like lawnmowers, leaf blowers and weed whackers as well as limiting commercial use from June to August. Changes that would take effect in 2025.

Part of an effort to improve air quality in the Denver Metro Area.

"We know that pound-for-pound gas-powered lawn equipment especially this type of smaller equipment like push lawn mowers and handheld equipment like leaf blowers are actually the most polluting." Kirsten Shatz a clean air advocate with Colorado Public Interest Research Group also known as CoPIRG.

One of the nonprofits participating in developing the policy with other stake holders.

"We think this is a really reasonable strategic policy that will have a big difference for our health and quality of life, and we think that it's going to be a good transition there are so many electric options out there already at a variety of price points," Shatz said.

Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado believe the technology isn't supportive of the change yet and estimate on average crew right now would need 34 batteries for a typical day.

In a statement ALCC spokesperson John McMahon said:

"We share the policy makers intent share the policy makers intent to reduce carbon emission as quickly as possible but we must do so in a responsible manner that mitigates the negative fiscal impact on the landscape industry and the communities they serve."

Hastings worries when it comes time to replace his equipment the cost will be too much.

"I just think there needs to be a lot more discussion," he said.

Air quality advocates say there is money available to help with the transition costs and earlier this year state lawmakers passed a bill to incentivize consumers to purchase electric lawn equipment.

The Regional Air Quality cCuncil will vote Friday morning on the policies but ultimately the state will need to approve the plans.