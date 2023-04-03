Reginald MacLaren charged with 2 counts of murder in deaths of wife and daughter

Reginald MacLaren has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife and daughter. Bethany MacLaren, 70, and her daughter, Ruth MacLaren, 35, were found dead on March 25 in the family's home, an Englewood apartment.

Reginald MacLaren Arapahoe County

MacLaren, 81, was also charged with tampering with evidence and false reporting after calling police to say the women had been murdered and he believed he knew who killed them.

According to the arrest report, investigators indicate Reginald MacLaren killed his wife and daughter with an axe after he said he lost his job and worried that they would soon be homeless without money. The bodies were found partially dismembered in trash bins in the apartment in the 900 block of Englewood Parkway. The probable cause statement indicates Reginald MacLaren confessed.