Heading to a Red Rocks show in Colorado this year? Here are some things that are different at the venue

Plans in the works to set up public transportation to Red Rocks and Amphitheatre

If you're heading to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado to see a concert this year, be ready for some changes. The venue's management says they completed a "whirlwind" of improvement projects over the winter months.

Thousands of worshippers are seen below Ship Rock, one of the two large rock formations at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, during Easter Sunrise Service in Morrison, Colorado on March 31, 2024. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Some of the performers on the calendar at Red Rocks this year include Heart, Dierks Bentley, Illenium, Nas, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Mitski, Vampire Weekend, The String Cheese Incident, James Taylor, Sarah McLachlan and Diana Ross.

Here's a look at some of the changes at what is widely viewed as the top outdoor concert venue in the United States. This is the 83rd concert season for Red Rocks.

The return of the Red Rocks dining experience

Ship Rock Grille in the visitors center of Red Rocks Amphitheatre is tentatively scheduled to open back up to visitors at the end of May. It follows extensive renovations that kept the restaurant closed last year.

This rendering released by Red Rocks shows the new look and feel of Ship Rock Grille. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The kitchen was also overhauled and electric induction cooktops were installed.

Upgraded restrooms

Some bathrooms at Red Rocks Amphitheatre have been remodeled and more will be remodeled in upcoming years. The freshly remodeled ones include the bathrooms on the north end of the venue. A new family restroom was also added in the visitors center.

A view of the new bathrooms in the visitors center Red Rocks Amphitheatre

"Our dedicated crews have been working over the winter to make these improvements happen in a condensed timeframe," Red Rocks managers said in a statement last month. "We hope that these completed projects and those that will be finished soon improve upon the one-of-a-kind experience of seeing a show at Red Rocks."

Improvements made to areas outside the venue

New curbs and gutters were added on Trading Post Road as part of the venue's stormwater management system. That area now also has a new sidewalk, and a new sandstone staircase now connects Trading Post Road with the Lower South parking lots.

A look at the new walkway Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Upper South Lot is getting several new features, including a shelter structure and two new accessible restrooms. People who park there will also get better access to the shuttle bus that gets people around to different parts of the venue.

Several ramps in the venue have also been adjusted to be compliant with current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Top Circle lot improvements

The parking spaces usually fill up quickly at the Top Circle lot at Red Rocks, but those lucky enough to get a space there have a nice, easy option for getting in and out of the upper section of the venue.

This year, people who park in that lot, folks who get dropped off by limos or those who pass through it on their way up from the Upper North Lot will also notice a few changes.

The lighting is being enhanced. The area also now has "more approachable slopes and curbs."