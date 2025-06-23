Watch CBS News
Red Mountain Pass in southern Colorado remains closed due to wildfire

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado
Wildfire closes portion of Million Dollar Highway in southern Colorado
A portion of Highway 550 in southern Colorado, also known as Red Mountain Pass, remained closed Monday morning due to a wildfire in the area. The highway is closed between Forest Service Road 886 and Amphitheatre Road from mile marker 87 to mile marker 92. 

That portion of the highway is located about five miles south of Ouray. 

hwy550-wildfire-3-cdotjpg.png
A wildfire burning near Ouray has closed a portion of Highway 550 in southern Colorado. CDOT

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon near the snowshed area of Highway 550. 

According to the Ouray County Sheriff's Office, crews continued to work on the fire on Monday. There was no estimate on when the highway would reopen. 

During the closure, travelers are encouraged to take alternate routes, such as Highway 62 and Highway 145 traveling south or northbound. 

