Red Cross worker from Colorado in Florida for hurricane relief

Jamaal Wilson recently left Colorado for Florida, heading directly into the path of Hurricane Idalia.

"The rain and the wind, it was pretty strong," Wilson said.

He's the Regional Community Engagement Partnership Lead for the Red Cross of the Mile High Area and is in Tallahassee, Florida to help people after the storm that has left destruction in its wake.

"Some of your more coastal line areas where the storm hit directly, they received most of the damage," Wilson said.

He says despite the advanced warning, there will be people in need of food, water, and housing especially in areas where people couldn't afford to get out of the way. That's where he and his colleagues come in.

"There's a lot of communities that are underserved so those are going to be some of our top priorities right now, getting into those communities," said Wilson.

While he waited Wednesday to see the total toll Idalia will take on Florida and Georgia before getting into the field, one thing he already knows is that this recovery is going to be a long-term effort.

"It's going to be a long road ahead for a lot of these places," said Wilson.

You can donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund at redcross.org or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. 

