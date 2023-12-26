Recycling old Christmas trees and leftover food in Colorado can help cut down on greenhouse gasses

Recycling Christmas trees, leftover food can cut down on greenhouse gasses in Colorado

As most Coloradans who celebrate Christmas wrap up their annual festivities, many are now deliberating whether or not to throw away or recycle their old Christmas tree.

For those who used a once-live Christmas tree for their annual decoration, the city of Fort Collins is encouraging them to consider recycling it instead of leaving it on the curb for trash pickup.

"It's important to get that (tree) to a program where that can be recycled and not end up in a landfill," said Caroline Michell, lead waste and recycling specialist for the city of Fort Collins.

Mitchell said Americans typically increase their waste output by nearly 25% during the holiday season. Much of that is the result of gatherings, presents and decorations.

Before Christmas, CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas explained what the city accepts when it comes to recycling electronics, cardboard and other items. However, with the holiday now completed, the recycling center in Fort Collins is seeing an influx of trees being recycled.

"If materials like Christmas trees or food waste or other things that used to be alive, go into the landfill, when they break down they generate methane which is a really potent greenhouse gas," Mitchell said.

Methane is 73 times more potent than carbon dioxide in the short term for our atmosphere, according to Mitchell.

"I did not know that. But I figured what's best is trying to recycle it. And that's one of the reasons we do it instead of an artificial tree," said Chris Beck, a Fort Collins resident who was recycling his tree the day after Christmas.

Chris Beck recycles his Christmas tree in Fort Collins, Colorado on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. CBS

Mitchell said it is important that people clear their tree of lights, tinsel or any other decoration before they throw it into a recycling bin.

"Any of the non-tree materials that you've put on to decorate it, it's important to take those off before you recycle that tree," Mitchell said.

Beck said he took comfort in knowing his family's old tree would be given a new purpose.

"It's going to have another use for mulch or something else, and get back into the environment," Beck said.

"Shifting to a compost option for those materials is really helpful from the greenhouse gas emissions perspective and the waste reductions perspective and helps us feel good about making a big impact," Mitchell said. "Recycling your Christmas trees and other yard waste, as well as your food waste, is important over the holidays and year-round."