Can you recycle wrapping paper? Fort Collins answers the question ahead of Christmas in Colorado

As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones, the City of Fort Collins is preparing its residents for an influx of recycling. The holiday season, through the new year, is often the busiest time of the year for recycling and waste companies in Colorado.

"From Thanksgiving through New Year's, household waste increases by 25%," said Caroline Mitchell, lead waste reductions and recycling specialist for Fort Collins. "It is an extra great time of the year to focus on ways to prevent that waste."

Recycling centers in Fort Collins have already seen a spike in visitors in recent weeks with people already recycling bottles, plastics and cardboard from holiday gifts and gatherings.

With many opening wrapped Christmas presents, CBS News Colorado asked Mitchell if wrapping paper is accepted for recycling in Fort Collins.

"Wrapping paper by weight is more clay and ink than it is paper, it is a low-value paper product. It is best to use other paper products (to wrap presents)," Mitchell said.

While it is more eco-friendly to wrap presents in things like old newspapers, Mitchell said Fort Collins does accept most wrapping papers for recycling.

"Basic wrapping paper can go in the recycle bin, but no metallic wrapping paper or glitter in it," Mitchell said.

Many people enjoy placing decorative bows on top of the presents they give. Mitchell advised against recycling those.

"Take the bows and ribbons out before you put that wrapping paper into the recycling bin," Mitchell said.

Electronics often can be recycled, but it depends on what type of electronic. Mitchell said if the device has memory chips in it, it likely needs to be sent to a specialized recycling outfitter. However, other electronics without memory chips in them can often be recycled as scrap metal.

As for batteries, Mitchell said it is important to prioritize safety when disposing or recycling them. Mitchell encouraged people to wrap their batteries in clear tape to prevent them from starting fires.

"They don't go in the trash, they don't go in the curbside recycling. They need to go to a facility that is certified to receive those materials," Mitchell said.

Each city and recycling company has its own rules and regulations on what they may accept. In Fort Collins, you can learn more by visiting fcgov.com/timberlinerecycling.