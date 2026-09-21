Recovery efforts continue after dump truck in Colorado crashes through guardrail, down embankment

Crews are working to remove a dump truck that drove off Colorado Highway 67 on Monday afternoon, crashing through the guardrail and down an embankment.

Colorado State Patrol

Around 2:06 p.m., Colorado State Patrol says it received a notice about the crash. They say the truck traveled around 25 feet down an embankment on the side of the road, and the driver became trapped inside.

Rescuers were able to extricate the driver, who was taken for further medical treatment. CSP said the driver was in stable condition.

CBS

Authorities closed CO 67 between Madge Gulch Road and Oak Valley Road, and they are continuing to work at the scene. CSP says the highway will remain closed until the dump truck can be pulled back onto the roadway and hauled away.