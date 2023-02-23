Two records broken in 2 days as record cold continues in Denver and across Colorado

Extreme cold that first arrived in Colorado Tuesday night has shattered records and caused dangerously cold wind chills.

Denver and all of northeast Colorado had a Wind Chill Warning through 9 a.m. on Thursday for wind chill temperatures dropping into the -20s and -30s. Wind chills that cold can cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.

Observed morning low temperatures across Colorado on Thursday, Feb 23, 2023 CBS

The official temperature in Denver Thursday morning dropped to -11 degrees while the wind chill was as low as -27 degrees. The record for coldest temperature ever recorded in the city on February 23 was -7 degrees from a year ago. Therefore the record was broken by 4 degrees which is significant. Most temperatures records are only broken by a degree or two and it underscores just how cold it is in Colorado.

Denver also set a record on Wednesday when the official thermometer for the city located at the airport dropped to -7 degrees. The previous record was set 110 years ago on February 22, 1913.

It will not be as cold in Colorado Thursday night and Friday morning but most areas will still drop into the single digits. Most of the additional snow in the state through Friday will also be limited to the mountains but a few flurries or light snow showers are possible around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins late Thursday. Any accumulation in the metro area is expected to be under 1 inch.

Almost the entire state will get a break from snow on Saturday including for most mountain areas. Then snow returns to the mountains on Sunday and there could be a few sprinkles late in the day in the metro area. The bigger story will be warming temperatures. Denver and the Front Range will be back in the 50s just in time for the weekend!