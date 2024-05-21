Record-breaking Memorial Day travel expected at Denver International Airport

As passengers are getting ready to travel or booking a flight for Memorial Day weekend, Denver International Airport officials say to expect a busy trip.

DIA spokesman Michael Konopasek discussed Memorial Day travel with CBS News Colorado Traffic Reporter Brian Sherrod. Konopasek tells us they are expecting nearly 450,000 travelers from Thursday, May 23 through Monday, May 27. This is record-breaking traffic by 9%, compared to 2023.

Denver International Airport CBS

Officials expect on Thursday and Friday alone, more than 80,000 travelers.

"You know the weekend is coming," Konopasek said. "Maybe you have a Friday off and you can leave on Thursday. We have been seeing that throughout the last couple of years where these travel periods are getting a little bit longer with people having more flexibility in their work schedules."

To make travel easier, DIA officials are providing TSA checkpoint availabilities:

South Security Checkpoint (located on Level 5 at the South end of the Terminal): Primary checkpoint for standard screening is open from 3 a.m. to 1 a.m. (the next morning)

Standard Screening: This checkpoint is primarily dedicated for travelers requiring standard screening.

TSA PreCheck: There are four TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. located on the backside of the checkpoint (near Baggage Claim 7). PreCheck passengers traveling after 8 p.m. may use South Security and receive a form of expedited screening.

CLEAR Standard Customers: A CLEAR lane is available at this checkpoint for standard screening. CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck MUST use the lane provided for CLEAR at the West Security Checkpoint between the hours of 4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Restricted Access for Accessibility/Premium/Employees/Military Traveler Lane: This lane is located near the Southeast corner of the checkpoint.

A-Bridge Security Checkpoint: Standard screening only, open from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Standard Screening: This checkpoint has a limited number of lanes dedicated for travelers requiring standard screening. TSA PreCheck is not available at this checkpoint.

West Security Checkpoint (located on Level 6 at the Northwest corner of the Terminal): Primary checkpoint for TSA PreCheck passengers, open 4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

TSA PreCheck: This checkpoint serves the majority of our TSA PreCheck passengers. These passengers should enter the checkpoint at West Security 3 (near Door 600).

CLEAR PreCheck Customers: A CLEAR lane is available at West Security 3 of this checkpoint (near Door 600) for travelers who are CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck. CLEAR customers without TSA PreCheck must use South Security.

Restricted Access for Accessibility/Premium/Employees/Military Traveler Lane: This lane is located at West Security 2 of this checkpoint (near Door 606).

Standard Screening: Passengers with Standard Screening should utilize the entry point at West Security 1.

DEN RESERVE: Passengers with reservations can find their entry point at West Security 2 (near Door 606).

Enhanced technology at this checkpoint allows passengers to leave items like liquids and laptops in their bags.

Another good reminder; check sites like Flightaware.com and FlyDenver.com. FlightAware is a great place to check to make sure your flights are on time. FlyDenver can be used when looking for open spots for parking and how long it will take to go through TSA.