Recalled Diamond Shruumz edibles now linked to 113 illnesses, 2 deaths

The tally of illnesses linked to recalled Diamond Shruumz edibles has surpassed 100 people — and the potentially toxic products may still be on the market, federal safety officials warn.

The number of those stricken after consuming the recalled products now stands at 113 people in 28 states, with 42 hospitalizations and two potentially associated deaths, according to an update Tuesday from federal regulators.

Sold online and nationwide, the recalled products were distributed in all 50 states as well as in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The Food and Drug Administration said it has updated its list of roughly 2,000 shops and locations where the recalled products were sold.

The agency also cautioned that the list may lengthen and that possibly toxic products may still be for sale at additional outlets.

Those hospitalized include at least two kids in Arizona. One of the deaths being investigated involves an adult in North Dakota who wasn't hospitalized before dying, state officials have said.

Recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand microdosing chocolate bars, cones and gummies. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Santa Ana, California-based Prophet Premium Blends in late June recalled all of its Diamond Shruumz brand infused cones, chocolate bars and gummies due to toxic levels of muscimol from Amanita mushrooms.

Testing of Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars by the FDA detected other undeclared substances like psilacetin, sometimes nicknamed "synthetic shrooms."

The company's recall came three weeks after federal and state officials said they were investigating a series of illnesses related to eating Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Chocolate Bars.

Those who became ill reported severe symptoms including confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness, abnormal heart rates, nausea and vomiting.

What the FDA is advising

Do not buy or eat any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies.

Check homes for and throw away or return any recalled products.

Parents should talk about the FDA's advisory with their kids, as the products may appeal to children and teens.

Those sickened after eating the products should call their doctor or the poison helpline at 1-800-222-1222.