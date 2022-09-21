Bullet holes remain in house's walls days after random, 'unsettling' shooting in Centennial

Investigators in Arapahoe County are asking for help in trying to identify who was in two cars involved in gunfire that hit a handful of homes in a Centennial neighborhood Sunday night.

"Kind of startled me. I was getting ready to walk through the door. My wife came around the corner and said that didn't sound like firecrackers, that sounded like gunfire," said a resident in the area of South Flanders Court and East Progress Circle where shots rang out in quick succession at about 8:30 p.m.

"It's unsettling. We live in a neighborhood that's quiet. We chose this neighborhood for a reason," said the neighborhood resident, who has three children.

"Grabbed the kids from upstairs in the office, went downstairs to the basement, called 911," said a father who identified himself as Kirk. A bullet came through a wall near their living room window across the room and into an office where his 7-year-old son was playing a computer game.

It wasn't until later when following the path of the bullet that he realized his son had tried to tell him something happened in the office.

"It didn't register because we thought he heard the same thing we heard."

What they saw was a bullet that ripped through two walls and then skimmed an armrest on the desk chair and hit the desk, before it bounced to the floor.

"I want them to pay for what they did and what could have happened. I don't even like thinking about it," he said. "I can't think of anything worth ending a 7-year-old's life for."

His son was not injured.

Investigators do not know why the gunfire occurred but believe two cars were involved. One was a black Ford Mustang or Dodge, with a loud exhaust and the other a four-door BMW sedan, also black. Among the potential reasons are road rage, people in two cars trading gunfire or those in one car shooting at another as they raced through the neighborhood, or purposefully shooting at the homes. But there's no evidence of a reason for that.

Another neighbor hit was stunned at the distance a bullet apparently traveled before hitting his home near Dunkirk and South Flanders Court. A window blind was shattered and a bullet remains embedded in a wall. He was on the phone with his insurance company Tuesday.

"Whoever did it, didn't even care. It's obvious... We'll get it fixed but, luckily nobody got hurt."