Rand Paul says "incredibly petty" White House rescinded picnic invite over budget bill opposition

Washington — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said Wednesday that the White House has disinvited his family from the congressional picnic over his opposition to President Trump's budget bill.

The president is scheduled to host members of Congress from both parties and their families Thursday, an annual tradition that takes place on the South Lawn.

"I think I'm the first senator in the history of the United States to be uninvited to the White House picnic," Paul told reporters. "Every Democrat will be invited, every Republican will be invited, but I will be the only one disallowed to come on the grounds of the White House."

Paul said he had planned to bring his wife, son, daughter-in-law and 6-month-old grandson to the event, but learned that they were no longer invited when he went to claim their tickets.

"I just find this incredibly petty," Paul said. "The level of immaturity is beyond words."

"They've decided they want to declare war on my family and exclude us from the White House," he added, saying he was given no explanation. "We're just not welcome."

Paul has been critical of Republicans' sweeping policy bill aimed at advancing Mr. Trump's second-term agenda because it would raise the debt ceiling by trillions of dollars. He has said he could be convinced to support the package if the debt ceiling provision is removed and voted on separately.

The senator accused the White House of running a "paid influencer campaign" against him on social media in recent weeks as he's expressed his dissatisfaction with the legislation and said Republicans will be to blame for the debt levels.

"I'm arguing from a true belief and worry that our country is mired in debt and getting worse, and they choose to react by uninviting my grandson to the picnic," he said. "It really makes me lose a lot of respect I once had for Donald Trump."

Paul said the behavior shows "they don't care about my vote at all."

"They're afraid of what I'm saying, so they think they're going to punish me. I can't go to the picnic. As if somehow that's going to make me more conciliatory," he said. "Petty vindictiveness like this … it makes you wonder about the quality of people you're dealing with."

CBS News has reached out to the White House for comment.

Several other Republican lawmakers have also laid out their red lines for the legislation. It's unclear if any other members of Congress who were planning to attend the picnic had their invitations rescinded.