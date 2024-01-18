Hidden Valley and Burt's Bees made ranch-flavored lip balm, and it's already sold out

Burt's Bees releases Ranch-flavored lip balm Burt's Bees releases Hidden Valley Ranch lip balm 01:11

What started off as an April Fools' Day prank between Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch has become a reality.

The companies' ranch-flavored lip balm aims to "bring the craveable flavors of a basket of wings to your favorite lip balm" — and it's already sold out.

In April 2022, both brands posted to Instagram to advertise a lip balm product with a ranch dressing flavor. While it was later revealed to be a prank, the positive reception compelled the companies to reconsider the idea.

"Fans responded so enthusiastically," said Mariah Eckhardt, general manager at Burt's Bees, adding that the "delightfully unexpected union comes just in time for dry lip season and game day."

The $11.99 product is advertised as "(very) limited edition" and comes in a 4-pack of lip balms teeming with flavor. The set includes not only the classic Hidden Valley Original Ranch, but also Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot.

"We are officially in wing eating season, which feels right at home for Hidden Valley Ranch," said C.C. Ciafone, director of marketing at Hidden Valley Ranch.

The collaboration comes as we "inch closer to the biggest wing consumption day of the year," Ciafone said, referring to the upcoming Super Bowl, which will take place on Feb. 11, adding that "we are looking forward to teaming up with Burt's Bees for this never-been-done-before collab - and our first foray into the beauty category!"

A bolded caveat from Burt's Bees reiterates that the product is "NOT FOR CONSUMPTION. Obviously."