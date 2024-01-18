Watch CBS News

Burt's Bees releases Hidden Valley Ranch lip balm

Burt's Bees partnered with Hidden Valley Ranch to create four limited-edition lip balm flavors: Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery and Fresh Carrot. The idea for the ranch flavor started as an April Fool's Day prank in 2022, the company said.
