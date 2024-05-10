Colorado State University reduces parking citation fines for those who donate to food pantry

As tens of thousands of students leave Fort Collins for the summer, Colorado State University is offering those with outstanding parking citations the opportunity to reduce the fine.

Students who donate to the CSU campus pantry Rams Against Hunger will have a discounted fee they will owe from their citations issued for parking violations.

CSU's parking services department is widely known for handing out many citations every day, meaning many students and staff that drive on campus have likely experienced a parking services employee scouring the campus.

"If you don't know CSU parking system, they will find you," said Jakye Nunley, an freshman at CSU.

Nunley received a parking citation for leaving his vehicle in a parking spot too long.

"If you are not up before them, before they clock in, I don't know what to tell you. Move that car," Nunley said while laughing.

When Nunley went to pay his citation he was presented an opportunity to help those in need while also reducing the amount he owed. He recalled the citation being cut by $20, so long as he donated at least $10 to the food pantry on campus.

"Any opportunity or program that does contribute to that positively, I am geared to. So this was perfect. This was mutually beneficial. That was like a no brainer," Nunley said.

Mike Buttram with CSU said the donations from citations has greatly helped students and staff in need secure the food they need.

"Food insecurity is a growing issue on college campuses," Buttram told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas. "We serve about 500 students a week."

And that number does not include the number of staff that use the services of Rams Against Hunger as well.

Buttram said the university estimates more than 29% of students on campus experience some level of food insecurity, which could mean they skip at least one meal a week in order to save money.

"I think that number is actually larger, and we just don't know it," said Helen Obuna, a staff member at Rams Against Hunger.

"(Those who use the service) love that they are able to come to a spot on campus to shop for their groceries in one spot," Obuna said.

The pantry remains open during the summer; although, the hours of operation are reduced.

"We benefit. Their fellow students benefit, and it helps us raise awareness of food insecurities," Buttram said.

The offer does not apply to citations issued by the CSU campus police department.